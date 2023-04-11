Vivo T2, Vivo T2x India Launch Today: How To Watch LIVE, Expected Price And Specifications

Chinese tech giant Vivo is set to launch its two new affordable T-series smartphones — Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x in India today at 12 noon IST. Like its predecessors, the Vivo T2 series smartphones will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo India store online.

Vivo T2, Vivo T2x India Launch: How To Watch Live

The Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x launch in India is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST today (April 11) The event can be viewed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also watch the live event here. The Vivo T2 series is likely to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. However, this is just speculation and we advise our readers to wait for the official announcement from the company.

Vivo T2, Vivo T2x Specifications (Expected)

Vivo has already created a dedicated webpage for the upcoming phones. In the teaser images, the phones can be seen in Blue and Gold colour options. You can see a dual camera setup on the devices.

Vivo is also teasing a full Turbo HD+ AMOLED screen on the phones with 1300 nits of peak brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio and 360Hz touch sampling rate. There is a waterdrop notch on the front to house the selfie shooter and narrow bezels.

For optics, the company has revealed that the Vivo T2 5G series smartphones will come with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) feature and a 2MP Bokeh lens.

The Vivo T2x smartphone was introduced in China in May last year. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC chipset. The device has a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen and has a refresh rate of 144Hz

The Vivo T2 is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and Vivo T2x could get the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset in India. Reports suggest that Vivo T2 will run on Android 13 OS out of the box.

