Vivo V27 Pro Review: Premium Style Shines But Faces Tough Fight

Vivo has found the right balance with its product strategy, and the main focus for the brand has been design and cameras. Coming to the Vivo V-series phones, you tend to see that the front camera has more bells and whistles than the one at the back. And the good thing is, the megapixels count for something that delivers quality.

The Vivo V27 Pro is the latest addition in the lineup that looks to compete with the mid-tier premium segment of under Rs 40,000. It has the style, definitely offers substance but is that enough to become the choice for the buyer? We test it out to give you the answer in this review.

Vivo V27 Pro Review: What’s Cool?

We start with the design finesse of this device, which can easily be mistaken for a flagship phone to some extent. It has a sleek figure that helps with a lightweight body and just looking at the phone gives you a pleasing experience. It has a tall screen profile but the dimensions have made it easy with the overall grip of the phone thanks to its manageable width.

The camera module at the back is one of the biggest vertical units we have seen but that doesn’t make the phone unwieldy in any way.

The curved display on the V27 Pro features an AMOLED panel that offers 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certified. The screen quality is top-notch and one of the best you can expect in this segment. The colour reproduction is vibrant and with the AMOLED panel the content looks vibrant and well detailed. Be it surfing the web, watching movies or playing games, you’re in for a treat.

Vivo is using the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset with 8GB RAM and virtually you can get another 8GB memory. The performance from this hardware has been quite impressive, and it nicely matches the capability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen series. MediaTek has improved on its chipset architecture and the Dimensity 8200 is a clear proof of that change, and most of you will find it adequate for regular and heavy usage.

The built-in cooling system ensures that most of the heat is managed and you can hold the phone without any issues. You can enjoy games at high frame rates without any concerning strain on the hardware innards. One of the best in this range for sure.

Moving next to the imaging quality, the V27 Pro has a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The primary camera delivers impressive results in both day and low light conditions. Even the ultra-wide and macro sensors do a good job and not out there just to make up the numbers. The front shooter carries a 50MP sensor and like other V-series phones, the quality is better than most brands in this range, and if you shoot a lot of selfies, this phone gets a definite look in.

You get the phone with Android 13 version out of the box which will get multiple OS updates, making sure the phone can last for a few years with all the security support.

And finally, let’s talk about the battery. Vivo has strangely used a smaller battery unit compared to the V25 Pro, moving to a 4600mAh unit that supports 66W charging speed.

We were surprised with the overall performance of the battery, which can easily last for over a day with medium level usage that includes a few hours of social media, an hour of voice calls, and an hour of gaming. With these speeds, you can get the phone juiced up in around 40 minutes that will work for most people.

Vivo V27 Pro Review: What’s Not So Cool?

The sleek design gets a mixed reaction, because it might be delicate for some of you. The curved display can be another concern for butter fingers and even with a matte finish you might need a case to feel secure.

The other big con for us with the V27 Pro is the lack of a stereo speaker unit at this price, which would have definitely enhanced the viewing experience.

You also don’t have any IP rating attached with the phone, so always be careful with the device near water and avoid accident drops to save you the cost of replacing the curved display. And even though you have the Android 13-based Funtouch OS version, the amount of pre-loaded apps (or bloatware) continues to be a common sight on Vivo devices.

Vivo V27 Pro Review: Should You Buy?

Vivo V27 Pro surprised us on a lot of fronts. The design and display quality is one of the best we have come across in this price range. Having a curved screen gives you that premium appeal and the performance is not lacking either.

The main camera at the back is good for most conditions, and the front shooter gives you natural skin tones in selfies. The ring LED for the back camera means you get enhanced portrait shots, which is an add-on if people wanted. The battery life holds well and with 66W charging you need less than 40 minutes for a fully-charged phone.

So, do all these pluses make the V27 Pro an obvious pick? Well, mostly yes, but the competition is tough, and if you don’t want bloatware you can choose the OnePlus 11R with OxygenOS version and faster charging support. Vivo does miss out on IP rating and single speaker units might not work for some.

