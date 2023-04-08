Vivo X90 And X90 Pro Could Launch On April 26 In India: What We Know

Vivo’s latest flagship models, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro, are expected to make their way to India by the end of this month. While these smartphones have already been released in China and other global markets, Vivo is yet to launch them in India.

According to a report from Pricebaba and tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will be launched in India on April 26th. In China, the X90 is priced at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 44,000), and the X90 Pro costs RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 60,000). It’s possible that the Indian price may be higher, given that the outgoing X80 is already priced higher than the X90 in China. However, the official price will be announced only after the phones are launched in India.



Vivo X90, X90 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are accompanied by the X90 Pro+ in China, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, the X90 Pro+ is exclusive to China, and it is likely that India will receive only the X90 and X90 Pro models. These were the first phones to feature the Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, offering a FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support. These phones come in several variants with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

The Vivo X90 gets a sizable 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, whereas the X90 Pro model packs a marginally larger 4,870mAh battery.

When it comes to optics, both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup. The Vivo X90 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel 2X telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. And, the Vivo X90 Pro features a larger 1-inch 50-megapixel sensor with Zeiss optics, a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both phones feature a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter, housed in a punch hole camera setup.

