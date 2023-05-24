Vivo X90 Review: Nicely Matches Up To Its Big Brother

Vivo launched two phones under the new X90 series in India which includes the vanilla and the Pro models. Understandably, most of the headlines have been stolen by the X90 Pro thanks to the 1-inch Zeiss lens and other hardware capabilities. But Vivo has decided that the vanilla X90 can’t be just there to make the numbers, and when you read through its features you realise it is not very different from the X90 Pro, even though it costs much less at Rs 59,999 for the base variant.

So, what does the Vivo X90 offer and can it overshadow its premium sibling and become a viable buying option instead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the Google Pixel 7 in India? We used the device for a few weeks to give you the answer in this review.

Vivo X90 Review: What’s Cool?

We have talked about the display, performance and cameras of the Vivo X90 Pro in our review earlier. And most of these aspects stand true for the X90 version as well. The design finish sees a big change as the company goes for a glassy textured material instead of the faux leather on the X90 Pro.

Frankly, we prefer the leather-like touch but the textured finish of the X90 isn’t bad by any means. The full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen is excellent and the colours produced by the panel are identical to the Pro model.

Vivo has also used the same MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC to power the X90 and you get it with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is going to keep you happy, no matter what kind of usage you demand from your phone. The thermal management of the chipset is satisfying in most cases, which allows you to milk more out of the built-in battery.

The biggest difference comes in the camera department, where you don’t have the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Vivo has still managed to pack a competent set of cameras that in their own way are quite capable in most conditions. You have a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The Zeiss T*lens coating is available on the X90 as well. The overall quality of photos from the main and secondary cameras is good enough for casual users and even in low light you can capture some well-detailed images. The colour tones are natural and you get the actual visuals of the subject.

Vivo X90 also gets the same Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 version out of the box like the X90 Pro and you have bloatware on the device that can be uninstalled. The software experience is generally slick and you don’t come across major hiccups while using the phone.

And finally, you have the battery on the X90 which also supports 120W wired charging like its older version. In most cases, you will get an average screen-on-time of 5 to 6 hours with heavy usage, which translates into more than a day’s backup for normal users. With the bundled charger you get the battery fully juiced up in under 20 minutes.

Vivo X90 Review: What’s Not So Cool?

Well, honestly, there isn’t much that we didn’t like about the X90. In fact, for the price you pay, the X90 offers quite a lot of features. Having said that, you miss out on the 1-inch primary sensor which is a game-changer in many ways, and also no wireless charging supported by the vanilla X90. If you can look past these differences, the X90 won’t feel like a compromise.

Vivo X90 Review: Should You Buy?

Vivo X90 is a premium phone that doesn’t cost Rs 80,000 but makes a strong case for its consideration by matching spec-to-spec with the X90 Pro to a large extent. If you don’t need a camera with 1-inch sensor, or wireless charging support, the X90 is more than a capable device with the same hardware as the Pro variant and costs much less. So, if you have a budget which doesn’t exceed Rs 65,000 and you don’t mind trying outside of the stock Android experience, the X90 is a worthy option for buyers.