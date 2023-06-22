Vivo Y36 Launched With 50MP Camera In India: Price, Cashback Offers, Specifications

Chinese technology giant Vivo on Thursday announced the launch of its new Y-series smartphone — Vivo Y36 — in India. The new affordable Vivo Y36 smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50MP main camera, a 90Hz display and a large 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge.

Vivo Y36 Price, Colour Options, Offers And Availability

The new Vivo Y36 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone comes in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black colour options and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

The company has also announced Rs 1,000 cashback on the Vivo Y36 smartphone on ICICI, Yes Bank, Federal, and IDFC credit and debit cards. The cashback is applicable till 30 June 2023.

Vivo Y36 Specifications

Vivo Y36 has a 2.5D curved body design and a flat frame. The smartphone sports a large 6.64-inch FHD+ high-quality display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a side fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and security.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor, which clocks at up to 2.4 GHz. The Vivo Y36 runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 platform and it comes with an extended RAM 3.0 feature that offers an additional 8GB RAM to the smartphone.