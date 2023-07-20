VU Launches 98-inch QLED Smart TV With Dolby Vision That Costs Rs 6 Lakh

Vu has launched its new 98-inch QLED smart TV in India that costs Rs 6 lakh. No, we are not joking. TVs with screen as big as this is aimed at the luxury consumer and the company has no qualm suggesting so, with high-end features and design matching up to the price tag.

The Vu Masterpiece QLED lineup comes in two screen sizes - 85-inch and the 98-inch option, priced at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 6,00,000, respectively.

Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Models: Features

Advertisement

Both the TVs get a QLED panel with support for 4K or UHD screen resolution that offers 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which makes it an ideal big screen option for gaming. The screen supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG formats. The TV packs a 204W 4.1 channel speaker system that offers Dolby Audio support.