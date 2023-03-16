Want To Buy An iPhone? Apple Now Has Video Call Service To Make Shopping Easy

Apple has been refining the shopping experience for consumers, giving them different options to buy its products. Now, the company has added another medium to its platform, which includes having a specialist helping people buy its products via a video call.

Apple is calling this service Shop with a specialist over video, which as the name suggests, lets you talk to an Apple support team member who can virtually help you buy an iPhone that suits your needs and budget. Apple is offering this service in the US for now, and could add more countries in the near future.

Apple claims the video service works one-way and you connect with a retail team member from the company via a safe and secure channel. The person on the video can also help Apple buyers get details about Apple Trade in offers which gets them a good deal on their existing iPhone and upgrade to a new one. “We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalised experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple," said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online in this post.

iPhone Shopping Via Video Call: How It Works

So how can Apple solve your buying needs using its support team on a video?

Apple wants the customer to visit the Apple.com/shop/buy-iPhone website

You get instantly connected to an Apple Specialist to help you select the iPhone model

Apple says the Specialist will be available from 7 AM to 7PM PT in the US. The person will share their screen via the camera but won’t be able to see the customer. If there are any issues with the video call service, Apple has the option to call or chat with the specialist 24 hours a day. Apple is offering special incentive to use the Specialist video call feature with credit of up to $600 on offer to the customer trading their older iPhone model.

