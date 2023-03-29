Want To Get Facebook Or Instagram Account Verified? Here's How Much It Might Cost In India

Meta Verified subscription is slowly making its way to the Indian market and the company is offering people the chance to waitlist themselves before the service officially launches in the country. With Meta Verified, people can get their Facebook or Instagram account verified but they will need to pay a monthly fee to avail the benefits, just like Twitter Blue.

Meta Verified made its debut last month in select markets, and one month after that Meta is bringing the service to India, albeit with a waitlist in place. Meta Verified subscribers need to pay a monthly fee of Rs 1,099 on the web, and Rs 1,499 if you subscribe from the Android and iOS mobile app. Meta Verified offers benefits such as:

- Enhanced verification to show prove the real account

- Proactive protection to avoid imposters

- In-person support for any issues

- Increase the reach of your account subscribed

- Other exclusive benefits

The price for mobile users is higher possibly to offset the 15-30 percent commission charged by Apple and Google for their respective app stores.

Facebook and Instagram have become big products for Meta and the company believes that having a subscription model could help them get more revenues out of the platforms. Interestingly, Meta Verified subscription only works for one of the platforms. So, if you need to get verified on both Facebook and Instagram, the monthly cost of subscription is doubled.

In comparison to Meta, Twitter is charging Rs 900 for mobile users and Rs 650 per month if you subscribe via the web app. Other than paying the fee, users must be 18 years or older, submit a photo of their ID to the company, meet the minimum activity requirements, and also have two-factor authentication enabled.

Once verified, users can not change their username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless they go through verification again.

