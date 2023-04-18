WATCH: Apple BKC Store Now Open In Mumbai | Here's The Inside Tour Of Apple's 1st Store In India

Apple CEO Tim Cook On Tuesday inaugurated the first Apple retail store in India at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BMC). People flocked to the store from across India, hoping to be among the first to enter, in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers.

Cook stepped out of the Mumbai store and took selfies with the first Apple buyers who came in big numbers. Tim Cook took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and said that the energy in Mumbai is incredible. “The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Apple CEO tweeted.

The store will have more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, including local Indian languages. The store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. Here’s a quick tour of Apple’s first store in India.

Watch Video: Tim Cook Inaugurates First Apple Store In India To A Packed House At Apple BKC

According to the company, Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. “Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine," Apple India said.

Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

