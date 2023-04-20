WATCH: Long Queues At Apple Saket Store In Delhi After Inauguration

The newly inaugurated Apple Saket Store at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall has created quite a buzz, with long queues of Apple fans lining up inside the mall since morning to get inside the new Apple store, which was officially opened this morning by CEO Tim Cook.

The Apple own-branded retail store at Select CityWalk mall in Saket, South Delhi, was jam-packed with fans and customers, as a delighted Cook welcomed customers. He also interacted with the customers and took pictures with fans.

The Apple store will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the various aspects of the technology. The store has more than 70 highly-skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions

At Apple Saket, “Today at Apple" programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," she added.

