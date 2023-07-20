We Could See The First 26GB RAM Smartphone Launch Next Month

The first smartphone with 26GB RAM is coming next month, and we can’t believe where the industry is going with these numbers. As per reports coming out this week, Infinix could be the brand which could bring this offering with its yet-to-launch Infinix GT 10 Pro model.

The phone is expected to carry design elements such as transparent design which might remind you of the Nothing Phone series. Infinix is likely to use the GT branding for its gaming phone series, which explains the interest in the higher RAM battle.

We have already seen a 24GB RAM phone launch in the market, courtesy Nubia, but Infinix could take that laurel by having a wider launch plan for its GT 10 Pro model. And that’s not all, Infinix is also likely to bring this device with support for 240W wired charging speed, which is another first for the industry.

Reports also say the top-end variant of the Infinix GT 10 Pro will get 26GB RAM and pair it with 512GB storage. The company is usually known for its value-for-money devices but lately, it has gone out of its comfort zone to launch some interesting devices that focus on high-end tech without costing a bomb.