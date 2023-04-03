Home » Tech » Western Digital Suffers Major Security Incident, Data Breach Concerns Shared

Western Digital Suffers Major Security Incident, Data Breach Concerns Shared

Western Digital Corp said it is looking into a network security incident, after a breach in some systems disrupted parts of its business operations.

Reuters

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 14:39 IST

California

(Reuters) - Data storage devices maker Western Digital Corp on Monday said it is looking into a network security incident, after a breach in some systems disrupted parts of its business operations.

The unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems, and Western Digital is working to understand the nature and scope of that data, the company said in a statement.

The company said the incident may cause further disruption to its business operations, and is implementing measures to secure the operations, including taking systems and services offline.

The company also said it is working with law enforcement authorities, following its own investigation with outside security and forensic experts.

first published: April 03, 2023, 14:39 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 14:39 IST
