Western Digital To Bring Services Back Online Soon After Security Breach: All Details

Western Digital Corp said on Friday it had restored My Cloud services and expects customer access to its online store to be normalized in the week of May 15, more than a month after the data storage chip maker disclosed a security breach.

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 12:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Western Digital’s factories were operational throughout the incident.
Western Digital’s factories were operational throughout the incident.

Western Digital said it is progressing through the restoration process and majority of the impacted systems and services were operational.

The "unauthorized party" obtained customer names, telephone numbers and partial credit card numbers from its systems, Western Digital said in a statement.

The company said it would communicate directly with impacted customers and was investigating the validity of the data.

Western Digital’s factories were operational throughout the incident and the company is shipping products, it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

About the Author

Bharat Upadhyay

first published: May 07, 2023, 12:16 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 12:16 IST
