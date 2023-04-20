'What An Incredible Reception,' Says Tim Cook After Apple Saket Store Launch In Delhi

After opening its second retail store in India at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket on Thursday morning, Apple’s Chief executive officer Tim Cook took to micro-blogging site Twitter and thanked Delhi for the ‘incredible reception’.

Apple CEO tweeted: “What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket!."

Apple CEO Tim Cook on warmly greeted the eager customers gathered outside Apple’s Saket store in Delhi with a smile. He also interacted with the customers and took pictures with fans. Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. The Apple Saket store is on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, visitors can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience. For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/saket. The store’s operational hours are scheduled from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all weekdays.

