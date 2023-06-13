What Google CEO Pichai Said About Apple's Vision Pro Headset

Apple has got positive feedback since the new Vision Pro headset was showcased earlier this month and now you have Google CEO Sundar Pichai showing his excitement over the new product category that looks to show the future for mixed reality. Even though Pichai hasn’t used Apple Vision Pro headset yet, he was quoted saying in a report that he is excited about the potential of the technology that powers the Vision Pro-like headsets.

He believes that immersive computing experiences will become a core part of the industry in the future, moving away from the traditional black rectangles, which could be his way of looking at smartphones. “Google has always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles," Pichai was quoted saying by Bloomberg this week.

Advertisement

Apple getting a strong vote of confidence from one its competitor shows that everyone has been eagerly waiting to see what the iPhone maker has to offer in this space. Not all companies have given positive feedback, especially Mark Zuckerberg from Meta, who claims that Apple and his company see this space very differently.

He may have a point, since Meta Quest headsets don’t cost over $600 (Rs 48,000 approx) while Apple’s first-gen headset is priced at a whopping $3,500 (Rs 2.8 lakh approx) and caters to a niche segment.