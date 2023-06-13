Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
What Google CEO Pichai Said About Apple's Vision Pro Headset

The company's first-gen mixed reality product has shown promise and the industry is keeping a close eye on how it fares.

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 16:43 IST

United States of America (USA)

Pichai is excited about Apple's new product
Pichai is excited about Apple's new product

Apple has got positive feedback since the new Vision Pro headset was showcased earlier this month and now you have Google CEO Sundar Pichai showing his excitement over the new product category that looks to show the future for mixed reality. Even though Pichai hasn’t used Apple Vision Pro headset yet, he was quoted saying in a report that he is excited about the potential of the technology that powers the Vision Pro-like headsets.

He believes that immersive computing experiences will become a core part of the industry in the future, moving away from the traditional black rectangles, which could be his way of looking at smartphones. “Google has always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles," Pichai was quoted saying by Bloomberg this week.

Apple getting a strong vote of confidence from one its competitor shows that everyone has been eagerly waiting to see what the iPhone maker has to offer in this space. Not all companies have given positive feedback, especially Mark Zuckerberg from Meta, who claims that Apple and his company see this space very differently.

He may have a point, since Meta Quest headsets don’t cost over $600 (Rs 48,000 approx) while Apple’s first-gen headset is priced at a whopping $3,500 (Rs 2.8 lakh approx) and caters to a niche segment.

    • Google has a mixed experience with its wearables, notably the Google Glass which never made it out of the developer stage. It is likely that Google observes what Apple does with its XR headset lineup and looks to use its blueprint to develop a more mass-friendly product in the coming years.

    Apple will be keeping the Vision Pro limited to select markets, and the product will be available from early next year, unless things don’t go according to plan and the company doesn’t have enough armoury to make people splurge on the device.

