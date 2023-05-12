What Is Google Labs And How To Get Access Of Its AI-Powered Features: All Details

The US-based tech giant Google on Wednesday unveiled several AI-powered features across its product offerings at its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2023. During the event, the company also introduced a new page called “Google Labs," which allows individuals to sign up and participate in testing out the AI experiments to provide feedback before a wider release.

“Google Labs is a space where you can test out Google’s early ideas for features and products. Inspired by the original Google Labs, the new Labs gives you a first look at bold and responsible experiments from across the company, and the chance to give feedback directly to the teams who built them," said the tech giant in a blogpost.

Advertisement

According to Google, there are four projects available for testing on the Google Labs homepage. These include AI-powered Google search features, AI in Google Workspaces, Tailwind, which is Google’s project for smarter note-taking, and MusicLM, a new tool that generates music through text prompts.

1. Search Labs: New ways to explore information in Google Search, like the SGE (Search Generative Experience) that provides AI-powered overviews, pointers, and follow-up suggestions.

2. Workspace Labs: New features to create and collaborate with AI in Google Workspace, like writing suggestions in Google Docs and Gmail, data organization in Sheets, and text-generated images in Slides.

3. Project Tailwind: An AI-first notebook, powered by your notes and sources.

4. MusicLM: A tool that turns your text descriptions into music.

How to get access to Google’s new AI features on Google AI Labs

- To access Google Labs and its AI-powered features, you can simply go to the Google Labs homepage and sign up for an account.

Advertisement

- Once you have created an account, you will be able to see the projects that are available for testing.

- Sign up for the waitlist for the ones you are interested in trying out.

By signing up for Google Labs and testing out these AI-powered features, you will have a chance to shape the future of Google’s products and services by providing valuable feedback and insights.