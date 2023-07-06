What Is Meta's Threads And How To Use It: A Step-By-Step Guide

US-based tech giant Meta has officially released its new social media platform Threads for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. Threads was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday evening, but the company decided to release it early.

“Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length" Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

How to download and sign up on Threads

If you want to use Threads, all you have to do is download the application from the App Store or Google Play Store.

How to Use Threads

- Once downloaded, open the app and click on “Log in with Instagram."

- If you already have the Instagram app installed on your device, Threads will automatically log you in.

- Please note that if you don’t have the Instagram app installed, you’ll be prompted to install it.

- Once you’ve installed the app, you’ll be able to log in to Threads.

- Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to start sending messages to your close friends

According to the company, similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

- Also, users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app.

- In Threads, users have the ability to control who can mention or reply to them.