WhatsApp Alert: Scammers Are Using AI To Copy Your Friend's Face To Steal Money

WhatsApp scams are coming in all shapes and forms, and the latest version involves AI via deepfake videos. That’s right, deepfake video calls are being used by scammers to dupe people and make them pay for supposed emergency reasons.

The scam had its first victim as a 72-year-old man In Kerala was reportedly duped of Rs 40,000 using the deep fake video call from WhatsApp. According to media reports, the FIR filed by the police In Kozhikode City after a complaint from PS Radhakrishnan says he got a text from his supposed friend. The victim also received a WhatsApp call from the same person, asking for urgent money for a medical emergency. The victim wasn’t sure about the identity of the person on the call, so he requested the supposed friend to video call on his number. The police report says, the victim did get a call that lasted merely 30 seconds, where he could see the close-up of the face of the scammer.

The victim mentioned that the call went smoothly and he was satisfied about the identity of the caller. He then transferred Rs 40,000 to his account via UPI and he didn’t suspect any wrongdoing so far. However, the scammer decided to try his luck again, and requested money once again, which is when Radhakrishnan had his doubts.

Now, he decided to call the actual person, who was seemingly calling him asking for money. Much to his surprise, the friend denied asking for any money or calling him asking for money. This is when the victim realised he was duped and the person had managed to get money with his consent.

AI Deepfake Attacks Via WhatsApp: A Definite Worry

AI’s darkest form is deepfake and it is evident from this incident that scammers are now deploying this tech to dupe people and ask them to send money. Deep fakes are easily created using freely available online tools, where you can create faces of your friend or family members, and use them to fool people and seek money from them under the garb of a medical emergency. In fact, scams like these also happen by using a known person’s photo (picked up from their social media account) and asking people from their contact list for money. Incidents like these are rampant these days but completely avoidable if the user is proactive and aware of tackling such attacks.

WhatsApp DeepFake Video Scam: How To Avoid Falling Prey

Like every online scam these days, the deepfake video scam is also preventable. You just need to follow the basics and be aware of the person you are messaging/talking to, here are the tips

Never chat with people without knowing their true identity

Always check for the person’s number calling you with money-related request