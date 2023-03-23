WhatsApp Brings New Desktop App For Windows With Improved Calling: All Details Here

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application, has announced that a new desktop app for Windows is now available. The new Window app loads faster and allows group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

It also offers end-to-end encryption for messaging, media, and calls across devices, with improved syncing and new features.

“WhatsApp started as a mobile app and those roots remain as strong as ever. But with hundreds of millions of people using WhatsApp on computers and tablets, we’re focused on making the messaging and calling experience across devices even better," the company wrote in a blogpost.

The app now supports group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. It is important to note that WhatsApp plans to raise these limits in the future in order to make it easier for users to experience better communication among friends, family, and colleagues.

Advertisement

The native desktop app for Windows also provides fully end-to-end encrypted messaging across various devices, including mobile phones, computers, tablets, and more: this ensures that all personal messages, media, and calls always remain end-to-end encrypted across all devices.

WhatsApp has also recently launched a beta version compatible with Android tablets and another native app for Mac desktops, built by using Mac Catalyst. The Meta-owned app is finally announced that there are plans to expand their service to more devices in the future.

As always, you can get the WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows from the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly launched an official chat where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it. The chat is marked with a green badge, providing users with a way to verify that the account is legitimate.

Read all the Latest Tech News here