WhatsApp Brings New Features For Groups Admins And You: All Details

WhatsApp has announced new features that are aimed at Group admins and regular users. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta shared the update via his Instagram channel this week. WhatsApp says Groups are an essential part of the messaging app, and adding these new features not only promises to make using WhatsApp easier but convenient for admins handling WhatsApp Groups as well.

Add More Members To WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp has confirmed that Groups can now have double the number of existing members. Currently, WhatsApp Groups support 512 members but now the messaging app will allow you to have 1024 members. The feature was first talked about last year but now it is getting a wider rollout.

Admins Get More Control For WhatsApp Group

WhatsApp says admins of Groups need better controls for improved privacy and for that the messaging app is adding a new tool which makes it easy to decide who can join the group. The app allows admins to create group invite links and make them available via groups but now these admins can decide who can join the group and who cannot.

Get Common Group Members

WhatsApp users have no dearth of Groups and it will be difficult to track if you have any mutuals in any of these Groups. WhatsApp says you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common. This way you can decide if joining a Group makes sense or not.

Groups on WhatsApp have already got a lot of features in the past few months. The Groups now support a large number of people, and allow admins to delete messages in groups from other members. WhatsApp says the new features are rolling out globally over the coming weeks and we assume that includes both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on pinning messages within chats and groups. Now, users will be able to prioritise their important messages and keep them at the top of their chat list for easy access.

“The feature is still in development but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.3 update available on the Play Store, we can preview how a pinned message will look within a conversation once the feature is fully developed and released in the future," WABetaInfo mentioned in its post.

