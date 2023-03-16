WhatsApp Business Releases 'Boost Status' Feature: Here's How It Works

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new “Boost Status" shortcut for businesses on Android and iOS which allows them to advertise their status updates on Facebook and Instagram. The shortcut definitely encourages businesses to consider advertising their status updates in order to reach a wider audience.

“WhatsApp has been continuously developing new features to help businesses reach new people, offering essential tools in order to allow them to better connect with their customers. A lot of businesses have found success in promoting their products from their catalog through Facebook advertisements so they can reach new customers, and this has certainly been a widely used tool in recent months," WABetaInfo reported.

The Meta-owned platform is encouraging more people to use similar business tools by releasing a shortcut that allows some businesses to quickly access the option to advertise a status on Facebook, the report said.

How the ‘Boost Status’ Feature Works On WhatsApp

- A new shortcut to advertise status updates may appear after sharing them

- It allows businesses to forward status updates to the Facebook app.

- It will be possible to continue to Facebook to edit the ad and the description and set how long the business wants it to run.

Note that some lucky beta testers on the business app may also be able to see an additional shortcut for a similar feature by forwarding a message to the Facebook app in order to create an ad for Instagram and Facebook.

According to the report, one of the advantages to advertise a status is that it offers a new way to reach a wider audience. By advertising their status updates, businesses can reach customers who are not on WhatsApp but use Facebook and Instagram.

As per the report, businesses now can potentially reach a larger audience and generate more sales. It also provides businesses with more options to promote their products and service.

The Meta-owned application is encouraging businesses to consider advertising their status updates in order to create an ad that can be displayed on other Meta apps. “In this case, customers may also be able to reach the business via click to WhatsApp," WABetaInfo reported.

It is important to note that boost status will not be shared with other WhatsApp users as this feature only offers optional advertising functionality on Instagram and Facebook.

The new shortcut to advertise a status is available to some users that install the latest business versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, and it is rolling out to even more businesses over the coming weeks.

