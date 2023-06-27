Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
WhatsApp Business Users Jump Four-fold In Three Years, Says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp Business application is now catering to more than 200 million users on its platform, a fourfold jump from about three years ago, chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

Reuters

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:42 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Meta has been working to monetize its messaging apps.
The increase in user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging, as an uncertain economy slows down its core advertising business.

Meta said it would shortly begin testing features that will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.

Small and medium businesses would be able to send personalized messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Meta has been working to monetize its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, as CEO Zuckerberg sees business messaging as the company’s next pillar.

In related news,  Meta Platforms on Monday launched Meta Quest+, a subscription-based service for its virtual reality (VR) headsets to shape a nascent but high-investment market.

Mark Zuckerberg, in a broadcast channel on social media app Instagram, said the Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from Monday at $7.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, for its Quest 2, Pro and soon for Quest 3.

    • Meta in March had cut the prices of its headsets as its bold bets on the metaverse failed to make a big splash.

    The social media company’s flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently priced at $999.99, down from its launch price of $1,499.99, and Quest 2 is being sold for $299.99, according to Meta’s website.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 27, 2023, 15:42 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 15:42 IST
