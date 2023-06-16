WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Add Two Accounts On One Device: All Details

WhatsApp accounts can be used on multiple devices thanks to the Linked Devices feature and soon you will be able to use multiple WhatsApp numbers on the same device. That’s right, just like Twitter, Gmail and more, you will have support for multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same phone, be it Android or iOS.

The company has started testing the feature on Android for now, and as per the details via WABetaInfo, the support is available for WhatsApp Business beta version 2.23.13.5. The tipster is quick to mention that even though the testing is being done on the Business app, WhatsApp is likely to extend the support for multiple accounts to the regular WhatsApp Messenger as well.

Having multiple accounts is definitely a positive sign, especially when millions have been wanting to use dual SIMs on one phone but couldn’t because of WhatsApp’s limitations. But with the beta starting for the multi-account feature, dual SIM phones could finally have their day of reckoning.