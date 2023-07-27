WhatsApp Instant Video Messages Launched: How To Use This New Feature

WhatsApp has been working on launching a short video messaging feature for quite some time and it was already made available in June 2023 to beta users. Now, WhatsApp Instant Video Message has been officially rolled out for all and it is similar to how you use instant voice messages.

This feature is not to be confused with regular WhatsApp video calls. With WhatsApp Instant Video Message, you can record and share short 60-seconds personal videos directly in the chat. You cannot send pre-recorded videos using this feature.

To send an instant video message, just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.