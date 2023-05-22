Trends :BGMIOnePlus Pad ReviewiPhoneWhats AppNothing Ear Review
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Introduces Message Editing Feature, but There's a Catch

WhatsApp Introduces Message Editing Feature, but There's a Catch

With WhatsApp's new feature rolling out globally in the coming weeks, senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 20:18 IST

Menlo Park, US

FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. (Reuters)

WhatsApp has granted users one of its most awaited features - the ability to edit messages.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp," the Meta Platforms Inc-owned messaging app said in a blog post on Monday.

With the feature rolling out globally in the coming weeks, senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.

The function can be accessed by long-pressing the message and choosing “edit" in the drop-down menu. The modified message will carry the label “edited", without showing edit history.

Competing apps such as Telegram and Signal already allow users to edit messages, while microblogging site Twitter rolled out the ability to edit tweets to select users last year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for

first published: May 22, 2023, 23:47 IST
last updated: May 23, 2023, 20:18 IST
