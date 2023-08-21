WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Caption Editing Feature For All Users

WhatsApp, earlier this year, introduced the ability to edit sent messages. Now, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly starting to allow users to edit media captions after sending them. This means that users will be able to change the captions of photos, GIFs, documents, and videos they send.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is now being rolled out to users who have the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. However, if you do not have it yet, do not worry—as it will be made available to everyone gradually.

The feature was initially found in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.72 update. WABetaInfo verified that the feature was indeed being distributed to users after installing the “most recent updates of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app, and WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store."

Advertisement

How To Check If Your WhatApp Account Has This Feature