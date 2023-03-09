WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name' Feature On iOS: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the world, is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘push name’. The push name replaces the phone number within the chat list when you receive a message from an unknown contact in a group chat.

“This is achieved by swapping the position of phone numbers and push names within the message bubble in order to make it easier for users to identify unknown group participants. The feature is now available after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.73 update from the TestFlight app," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

According to the report, the push name now appears within the chat list instead of the phone number every time you get a message from an unknown group member.

The report mentioned that the feature makes it easier for the recipient to understand who the unknown contact is without having to save the number as a new contact. It is very really useful in large group chats where it can be difficult to keep track of who is who, in addition to the feature that adds profile icons within group chats.

It is important to note that this does not mean that the phone number is hidden for group members. It is still possible to get the phone number by opening their chat info.

A feature that masks the phone number may be available for those groups linked to a community and for certain business accounts in the future, WABetaInfo said,

This feature is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a new text editor for the drawing tool, which will definitely enhance the customization experience.

Thanks to the new text editor, it will be possible to use additional tools that will improve your experience while using the drawing tool.

