WhatsApp Is Working On 'Community Tabs' Feature: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called community tabs that will allow users to navigate through their groups within the chat list more easily. This new feature is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

“With this feature, WhatsApp provides users with a new organization system to offer a better way to navigate through their groups within the chat list. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.76 update released on the TestFlight app, we discovered that a feature to better navigate through your communities is in development," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

The new community tabs feature will provide users with a new toolbar at the top of the chat list, where all the communities and the groups they have joined are visible. This will enable users to list all their groups under their respective communities by selecting a tab.

Advertisement

This is expected to provide users with an improved way to view their groups, as all groups that belong to a community will be filtered in the chat list when its parent community tab is selected.

One of the notable features of the new community tabs is the blue badge that appears over the community icon when a message is received from a group linked to a community. This is intended to provide users with better control over the messages they receive from communities.

It is important to note that this feature is limited to groups linked to a community. Therefore, groups that do not belong to a community will not be visible within the new toolbar.

The community tabs feature is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the app. WhatsApp is expected to publish more details about this feature in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest Tech News here