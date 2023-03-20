WhatsApp Likely To Limit Polls To Only One Choice: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the world, is reportedly limiting polls to only one choice. This update has not been officially confirmed by the meta-owned platform, but it has been noticed by some users who have reported the change.

Previously, WhatsApp polls allowed users to select multiple options, which made them useful for conducting surveys or getting feedback from groups. However, this change may indicate that WhatsApp is looking to streamline the poll feature, making it more simple and more straightforward.

According to WAbetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new toggle within the poll composer which lets the sender limit the poll to only one choice, for a future update.

Advertisement

The ability to limit polls to only one choice is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app. This feature is very important as it can help everyone in the conversation avoid confusion, it said.

While limiting polls to only one choice may limit the types of polls that can be conducted, it could also make the feature more useful for certain types of questions, such as yes or no questions or multiple-choice questions where only one option is correct.

It is important to note that this change has not been officially confirmed by WhatsApp, and it is unclear if and when it will be implemented for all users.

However, it is worth keeping an eye on this potential change and considering how it may affect the way you use WhatsApp polls in the future.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu. The old interface was really outdated in terms of appearance. Now, it will finally offer a more modern and intuitive experience to users.

The report mentioned that the new interface is definitely clearer and it offers a better user-friendly experience.

Read all the Latest Tech News here