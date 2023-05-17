Trends :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
WhatsApp, Lottie To Bring New Animated Emojis To Chat: All Details Here

The new feature is still in development and is expected to be released in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 14:58 IST

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp may provide a toggle option in the app.

Meta-owned WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps, is reportedly set to introduce six new animated emojis in a future update of the app. The company has already announced the release of the Partying Face emoji, the first animated emoji designed with Lottie, an optimized library that allows designers to easily create small-sized animations.

According to WABetaInfo, the emojis in development include Face with Tears of Joy, Loudly Crying Face, Crying Face, Face with Open Mouth, Red Heart, and Fire. The company is confident that these emojis will be popular with users of instant messaging apps.

The meta-owned messaging application may provide a toggle option in the app settings to manage the feature. As per the report, WhatsApp has chosen these specific emojis because they could be the ones that any user on any instant messaging app uses most frequently.

The new feature is still in development and is expected to be released in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta. Additionally, WhatsApp plans to introduce the feature in future updates of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for Android users. The message menu will be redesigned in a future update of the app. Screenshots shared by testers revealed a new menu that appears when a message is selected, clearly influenced by the context menu available on iOS. The menu is not yet available in the current beta as it is still under development, but it will be released in a future update.

The redesigned message menu is currently under development and will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app. WhatsApp has yet to confirm a release date for the update. The redesigned menu is seen as part of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve the app’s appearance, not just its functionality.

About the Author

Bharat Upadhyay

first published: May 17, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 14:58 IST
