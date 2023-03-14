WhatsApp May Bring Communities To Its iOS Business App Soon: All Details Here

In good news for iPhone users, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring communities to its WhatsApp Business application for iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform is likely to add a new entry point for the new feature within the app settings, instead of removing the business tools tab which was introduced last year.

With the new feature, businesses will be able to access the whole list of the communities they previously joined, including their subgroups and community announcement groups, the report said.

Moreover, businesses will be able to create a new community within this section. The new feature will be helpful for businesses as they will easily be able to take feedback from their customers by making dedicated communities and subgroups.

The ability to create and manage communities on WhatsApp Business is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report added.

Last month, it was reported that the company was working on this same feature for Android. In November last year, the messaging platform had announced new features for a better commerce experience for users and to help them connect with their brands as well as find new ones on the platform.

Meanwhile, is reportedly rolling out at least 8 tweaked emojis and 21 new emojis on its platform. The new emojis are now available for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and they are rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

As per the report, it is now possible to send those 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0 right within the official WhatsApp keyboard so it is no longer needed to download and use a different keyboard to send them.

