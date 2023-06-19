Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » WhatsApp May Soon Add Meta Quest Compatibility On Android Beta: Know More

WhatsApp May Soon Add Meta Quest Compatibility On Android Beta: Know More

According to WABetaInfo, it will be possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device with this feature.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account
The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta as a linked device.

According to WABetaInfo, it will be possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device with this feature.

Due to the app’s apparent lack of official availability, some users have already attempted to force the installation of WhatsApp on the virtual reality device.

However, with the new feature, it will be possible to natively connect an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device.

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently under development, and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said.

Advertisement

Recently, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

    SC refuses to entertain WhatsApp-Meta pleas against CCI probe into privacy policy

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 08:00 IST
    Read More