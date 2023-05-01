WhatsApp New Feature To Limit Polls To Only One Choice Available On iOS: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Facebook, has rolled out a new feature that limits polls to only one choice. This means that users can now select only one answer for questions that have only one correct answer.

The feature is currently available for iOS users who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store.

The new feature was announced recently, and according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, it is now widely rolling out to everyone. The website also noted that users can now disable the feature that allows users to choose different answers within polls.

This feature is useful as it makes polls definitely more accurate and it helps us avoid misunderstandings because people could select different answers even when only one was required.

Other features that were introduced in previous updates include the ability to create custom stickers and a feature that allows users to add a new message when they remove the caption from a forwarded media.

WhatsApp has advised users to regularly update their app from the App Store and the TestFlight app to ensure they have the latest features. If you don’t have the new feature yet, it may be available in the coming weeks.

The new feature is expected to make polls more accurate and help avoid misunderstandings. Overall, it is aimed at improving the user experience for WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp has also released a new option for Android tablet users that allows them to manage the side-by-side feature.

With this new feature, users can take advantage of the side-by-side view, which mainly allows them to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats.

Users can disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. This gives users more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets.

