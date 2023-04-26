WhatsApp New Feature Will Allow You To Lock Separate Chats: Here's How It Works

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a feature that allows users to lock chats, and it is available to some beta testers. This feature requires fingerprint authentication to unlock the chat for access.

“This is definitely one of the most requested features by users, who needed an additional tool to protect and hide certain conversations. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.14 update from the Google Play Store, some lucky beta testers may be able to lock their chat," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, you need to open chat info to discover if the feature is enabled. In particular, some lucky beta testers may see a new option called “Chat lock". When enabled, a new section called “Locked chats" will appear within your chat list and you can open this section by unlocking it with your fingerprint.

Once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat. As an additional layer of privacy, this feature also ensures that media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.

To protect your privacy, a locked chat cannot be opened without a fingerprint or passcode. In addition, if someone tries to access your phone and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it.

According to the report, the feature to lock chats is available for some lucky beta testers and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks. Also, keep your version of WhatsApp up to date in order to increase the chances of receiving this feature as soon as possible.

