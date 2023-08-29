WhatsApp New Privacy Feature To Protect IP Address In Calls: Here's How

WhatsApp Update: To bring more privacy to its platform, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy feature to protect the IP address in calls.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the meta-owned app wants to implement new features for calls in order to offer a better privacy and security experience.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.15 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered that the app is developing a privacy call relay feature, and it will be available in a future update of the app," the reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app has plans to add a new feature right within the privacy call settings screen. This new option works like a privacy relay feature for calls, that makes it harder for people in the call to infer your location by securely relaying through WhatsApp servers.

Advertisement

However, since WhatsApp servers will securely relay your connection while placing a call, the call quality may be affected slightly when this privacy option is enabled.

“This trade-off between enhanced privacy and potential minor degradation in call quality is a result of the encryption and routing processes through WhatsApp servers involved in the privacy relay feature," the report said.

It suggested that the platform aims to provide its users with an extra layer of protection against any potential attempts to track their physical location based on call data by implementing this feature.