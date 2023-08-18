WhatsApp Now Lets You Send Hi-Res Images With Friends: How It Works

WhatsApp users can now start sending high-quality images with their contacts. Meta has officially announced the update on Thursday, which allows you to click a photo and send them in the original quality with friends or family. Mark Zuckerberg shared this post to show everyone how the HD quality feature for photos work on WhatsApp. The messaging app is bringing the feature to users over the next week, which means you will get it in a phased manner.

You can also manually check for any update for WhatsApp on your phone to see if the new feature works for your account.

WhatsApp Send High-Quality Image To Friends: How It Works

WhatsApp is offering the feature for some users already, and we got to experience the tool and how it works on the messaging app.

- Open WhatsApp chat for any of your contact

- Now click on the camera icon which next to the message box

- Click a picture through the WhatsApp custom app

- Now you will see an HD icon at the top of the screen

- Click on the icon which opens a dialog box at the bottom

- You can select between original or HD quality to send the image

- Now send the image to the contact via WhatsApp