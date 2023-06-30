WhatsApp Now Lets You Share High-Quality Videos: Here's How It Works

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in many parts of the world—including India. Sending media, such as photos and videos, is a popular feature of the app, but time and again, users have complained that the quality of videos and photos is reduced when they are shared on WhatsApp due to data compression.

But now, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp’s new feature gives users the ability to send high-quality videos on the app. This follows a recent update—wherein—WhatsApp introduced the ability to send high-resolution photos, with better quality and without losing their original dimensions.

WhatsApp High-Quality Videos: How Does It Work?

Advertisement

WhatsApp is adding a new button to the drawing editor that will allow users to send high-quality videos. The video resolution will be kept, but some compression will still be applied. Ergo, while the videos will not be shared in their original quality, the quality will still be better than videos shared in the standard way on the platform. WhatsApp will still default to using the “standard quality" setting, and users will have to choose the “high quality" option each time they want to share a video.

To check if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, try sending a large, high-quality video file. If the high-quality option appears, then the feature is enabled. WABetaInfo notes that when users share a video using the high-quality option, it will be marked as a high-quality video in the conversation.