WhatsApp Releasing Enhancements For Profile Icons Within Group Chats: All Details

Meta-owned popular messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out enhancements for profile icons within group chats. With this feature, the instant messaging application is bringing enhancements to those thumbnails within group chats by introducing a particular revision to make it easier to recognize group members without a profile photo.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.9 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, some beta testers may be able to experiment with the same improvements today," WABetaInfo reported.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp has introduced a revision to the thumbnails of contacts whose profile pictures are hidden or unavailable. Previously, WhatsApp displayed a default empty profile photo with a color that matched the corresponding contact name, in order to improve their identification.

Advertisement

Thanks to this new feature, these updated thumbnails now display the initials of the respective group member’s name. This enhancement will further assist other participants in the conversation by enabling them to quickly identify the contact represented by the thumbnail, the report said.