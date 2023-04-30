WhatsApp Releasing Feature To Add Description To Forwarded Media: All Details Here

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is widely rolling out a feature to add a description to forwarded media. With this feature, users can send an additional message after removing the current caption of the forwarded media.

“The company has released the WhatsApp for iOS 23.8.75 update on the App Store and, thanks to the official changelog, we discovered that this feature is now available to everyone," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

According to the report, the official changelog still mentions the ability to create your own custom stickers, announced in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.82 update, but it also confirms that it’s possible to add a new message when you remove the caption from a forwarded media.

This feature allows users to add more context and clarity to forwarded media. In particular, when someone forwards an image or video to a chat, they can now remove it and provide their own description. This feature has the potential to minimize misunderstandings and misinterpretations and simplify the process of understanding the media’s content for others.

The feature that allows users to add a new message after removing a caption from a forwarded image, video, GIF, and document, along with all the other improvements introduced in the previous beta versions of the app, are finally available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store.

If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog. It is important to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app to get the feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new feature called voice message transcripts, under the TestFlight beta program. This feature enables users to access the content of a voice message in situations where it may not be possible to listen to the voice note, allowing for seamless replies to the sender.

