WhatsApp Releasing Full-Width Messaging Interface For Community Announcement Groups: Know More

After announcing new features and improvements for WhatsApp Communities on both WhatsApp iOS and Android recently, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application is now reportedly releasing a new full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.70 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered that WhatsApp is improving the readability of conversations in the community announcement group for some beta testers," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, the message bubble looks different in the community announcement group. Specifically, message bubbles will occupy the full width of the screen when you open a community announcement group, and the profile icon is now visible within the bubble.

With this update, the readability of messages is definitely increased: with full-width message bubbles, users will be able to read messages easily, as the text will be displayed on a wider line. In addition, since community announcement groups are the only conversations to get this type of interface, they will be easier to distinguish from other chats.

The full-width messaging experience within community announcement groups is available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

As per the report, this new update will soon be available on WhatsApp beta for Android as well. In addition, a similar tweaked interface is not planned for private and group chat as they are not read-only conversations.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new update for the Windows native app to disable multiple answers within polls.

A new option is available within the poll composer that allows users to force other people to select only one answer when the toggle is disabled. This new feature can provide more accurate polls as people are forced to choose the option they feel most strongly about.

