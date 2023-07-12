WhatsApp Releasing Link With Phone Number Feature On Web: All You Need To Know

In good news for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a feature to link your account to WhatsApp Web by using your phone number. With this feature, it is finally possible to link an account to WhatsApp Web by using a phone number.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.14.1.72 update from the TestFlight app, some more users may experiment with this feature," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, you need to open the linked devices screen to experiment with the “link with phone" number option. If you decide to use this option, you will be prompted to enter an 8-character code generated by WhatsApp Web. When you get this code, you need to enter it into WhatsApp to complete the process.

The new “link with phone number" feature can be helpful in certain circumstances, said WABetaInfo in its report. Previously, some users might experience difficulties accessing WhatsApp Web if their device’s camera was not working, preventing them from scanning the QR code. In some other cases, the browser might be unable to generate the QR code.