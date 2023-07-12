Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
WhatsApp Releasing Link With Phone Number Feature On Web: All You Need To Know

The feature to link your account to WhatsApp Web by using your phone number is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app.

July 12, 2023

This feature only works with WhatsApp Web.

In good news for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a feature to link your account to WhatsApp Web by using your phone number. With this feature, it is finally possible to link an account to WhatsApp Web by using a phone number.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.14.1.72 update from the TestFlight app, some more users may experiment with this feature," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, you need to open the linked devices screen to experiment with the “link with phone" number option. If you decide to use this option, you will be prompted to enter an 8-character code generated by WhatsApp Web. When you get this code, you need to enter it into WhatsApp to complete the process.

The new “link with phone number" feature can be helpful in certain circumstances, said WABetaInfo in its report. Previously, some users might experience difficulties accessing WhatsApp Web if their device’s camera was not working, preventing them from scanning the QR code. In some other cases, the browser might be unable to generate the QR code.

    • However, with this new feature, anyone can now connect to WhatsApp Web, even in situations where it was previously impossible. It is worth noting that currently, this feature only works with WhatsApp Web and does not allow linking the WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile device using just the phone number.

    The feature to link your account to WhatsApp Web by using your phone number is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app. WhatsApp is also introducing a new privacy feature for community members, which restricts your phone number visibility only to those who have saved you as a contact. The feature is available after installing the most recent update of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

