Trends :Apple Delhi StoreApple iPhone 15Tim CookRedmi Smart Fire TVApple BKC Store
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Releasing New interface For Screen Lock View: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Releasing New interface For Screen Lock View: All You Need To Know

The new screen lock view is definitely more intuitive and modern, as the label is now a button and the lock icon has been moved to the top of the screen.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 15:39 IST

New Delhi, India

The redesigned screen lock view is available for some beta testers.
The redesigned screen lock view is available for some beta testers.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the world, is always looking for new ways to improve its user interface and enhance user experience. Now, according to a new report, the Meta-owned platform is releasing a new interface for the screen lock view.

“Recently, WhatsApp released a redesigned sidebar for the native macOS app, and an improved media picker with a bottom toolbar, and it seems that the company is not done yet. In fact, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.8.0.71 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered that WhatsApp is introducing a tweaked screen lock view," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, the new screen lock view is definitely more intuitive and modern, as the label is now a button and the lock icon has been moved to the top of the screen. In addition, you can expect a screen lock option on the native macOS app soon due to this redesign.

Advertisement

It is important to note that some users may experience some issues with the new redesign as the screen lock view may unexpectedly appear even when it shouldn’t. This will surely be fixed in the next updates, WABetaInfo said.

The Meta-owned instant app is also working on bringing a new style to the app settings, where every section of the app settings appears with rounded corners and small margins around the edges. This confirms their commitment to improving the design of the app.

The redesigned screen lock view is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

RELATED NEWS

In related news, WhatsApp has announced new security features to provide users with additional privacy and security. The new features include Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes, which help users prevent unauthorized access to accounts and protect against mobile device malware.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 15:39 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 15:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures