WhatsApp Releasing New Privacy Feature To Silence Unknown Callers: Know More

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a new privacy feature to silence unknown callers, and it is available to some beta testers.

“Thanks to this feature, WhatsApp provides users with a tool to better control their privacy and improve their user experience by avoiding unwanted calls from unknown people. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.7 update available on the Google Play Store, we can confirm that this feature is rolling out to some beta testers," WABetaInfo reported.

Advertisement

According to the report, some beta testers can silence unknown callers, and the toggle is located right within WhatsApp Settings > Privacy. The ability to silence unknown callers allows users to mute calls from unknown phone numbers, but they will still be shown in the Calls tab and in the notification center.

With this feature, WhatsApp is introducing a new tool to offer people more control over the calls they receive. It reduces the risk of falling victim to scammers and mutes unsolicited calls by allowing you to focus on your work or other important tasks.

The report suggests that this is definitely a useful tool that allows users to add another layer of privacy to their accounts. The ability to silence unknown callers is available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that automatically plays GIFs. The feature is only available to selected beta testers at the moment. Previously, users needed to tap on the GIF to start its animation, but after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android or iOS, the GIFs will play automatically as you scroll through the conversation.

The feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app.

Read all the Latest Tech News here