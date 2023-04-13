WhatsApp Releasing New Search Feature To Filter App Settings: All Details Here

WhatsApp users can now easily search for specific settings within the app with the introduction of a new search feature. The popular instant messaging platform has reportedly released the ability to filter app settings, allowing users to quickly find the settings they need by simply searching for them.

With the new search feature, users can quickly access specific settings within the app, such as notifications, privacy, and account information. The feature will be especially useful for users who may not be familiar with the app’s layout or for those who want to make changes to a specific setting quickly.

The best way to check if the feature is already available for your account is to open the app setting. If the search icon appears within the action bar, it means you can already start filtering the app settings.

To use the search feature, users simply need to tap on the Settings menu within the app and type in the search term they are looking for WhatsApp will then filter the settings based on the user’s search, making it easy to find the desired setting.

“This feature definitely helps users navigate through app settings by offering them a new way to find a specific option, eliminating the need to scroll through the entire list," WABetaInfo reported.

Users can easily access the search feature at the top of the settings section and type what they need to search, which prompts the app to display relevant results.

Having a search bar within the app settings offers several benefits, including time and effort savings for users. This feature is especially helpful for users who are unfamiliar with app settings and for those who frequently modify settings.

The ability to filter the app settings by introducing a search feature is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

Overall, the introduction of the search feature to WhatsApp is a welcome addition, making it easier for users to navigate the app and find the settings they need quickly and efficiently.

