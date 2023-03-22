WhatsApp Releasing Tweaked Link Preview Interface For These Users: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications around the globe, is making changes to its link preview interface on its iOS beta version. Beta testers will now see a new row above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform.

The row will animate while the link preview is being loaded. Previously, users had no indication whether the preview was loading or not, causing confusion and wasted time. Soon, users iPhone users will get an enhanced experience when entering links within the chat bar.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the new interface is currently available for some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

Thanks to the improved link preview interface, the Meta-owned platform makes it clear when the preview is loading and when it is available so users no longer need to wait unnecessarily for the preview to load in case it is not available, the report said.

The new update also includes general improvements and bug fixes, such as the fix for those users that were unable to restore their chat history from iCloud.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also announced new features that are aimed at Group admins and regular users. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta shared the update via his Instagram channel this week.

WhatsApp said that Groups are an essential part of the messaging app, and adding these new features not only promises to make using WhatsApp easier but convenient for admins handling WhatsApp Groups as well.

WhatsApp has confirmed that Groups can now have double the number of existing members. Currently, WhatsApp Groups support 512 members but now the messaging app will allow you to have 1024 members.

