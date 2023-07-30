WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature To Add Participants To New Groups: Here's How

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a feature to add participants to new groups right within the group chat. This feature acts as a shortcut, so users don’t need to open the group info to add a new member.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, a new banner might show up in group chats, inviting people to add new participants to the group. It will be possible to quickly select new people to join the group right within the group chat, as long as the group permissions allow it.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.77 update, which is available on the TestFlight app, a limited group of beta testers may be able to experiment with the same feature," WABetaInfo reported.

The feature is helpful because it speeds up the process of adding new group members, allowing users to save some time. Specifically, current group members can directly add other people without navigating through the group info screen. The best part of this feature is that it reminds users to add new group members, acting as a helpful reminder.

The feature to add participants right within the group chat is available to some beta testers that installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.