WhatsApp Rolling Out New Chat Attachment Feature On iPhone: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new chat attachment feature on its platform. With this feature, users can experiment with a different way to share media with their chats and groups.

“We announced that WhatsApp was working on a new feature under development: a redesigned chat attachment menu. Finally, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 update, the feature is now available to some beta testers," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WhatsApp, the Meta-owned app worked to enhance the chat attachment menu through a redesign for both light and dark themes. In the previous updates, WhatsApp for iOS presented the chat attachment menu as a vertical list using an alert controller.

With this new feature, users will be able to experience a fresh approach when selecting what to share, particularly because the old screen was very outdated since the first versions of WhatsApp. To check if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, open any chat and tap the media attachment button.

The report suggests that this redesign was very necessary as the application continues to evolve, and there are a lot of new possibilities for being able to share different types of multimedia files in the future.