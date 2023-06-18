Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Rolling Out New Chat Attachment Feature On iPhone: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Rolling Out New Chat Attachment Feature On iPhone: All You Need To Know

With this new feature, users will be able to experience a fresh approach when selecting what to share, particularly because the old screen was very outdated since the first versions of WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp for iOS presented the chat attachment menu as a vertical list using an alert controller.
WhatsApp for iOS presented the chat attachment menu as a vertical list using an alert controller.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new chat attachment feature on its platform. With this feature, users can experiment with a different way to share media with their chats and groups.

“We announced that WhatsApp was working on a new feature under development: a redesigned chat attachment menu. Finally, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 update, the feature is now available to some beta testers," WABetaInfo reported.

Advertisement

As per the screenshot shared by WhatsApp, the Meta-owned app worked to enhance the chat attachment menu through a redesign for both light and dark themes. In the previous updates, WhatsApp for iOS presented the chat attachment menu as a vertical list using an alert controller.

With this new feature, users will be able to experience a fresh approach when selecting what to share, particularly because the old screen was very outdated since the first versions of WhatsApp. To check if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, open any chat and tap the media attachment button.

The report suggests that this redesign was very necessary as the application continues to evolve, and there are a lot of new possibilities for being able to share different types of multimedia files in the future.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Placing all those shortcuts in a horizontal line instead using an alert controller will allow us to save time when selecting the appropriate shortcut, by keeping the view clear and easy to navigate, WABetaInfo reported.

    As per the report, the new chat attachment feature is available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days. The Meta-owned application is also releasing an enhanced interface to advertise status updates on the WhatsApp Business app.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 18, 2023, 17:09 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 17:09 IST
    Read More