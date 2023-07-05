WhatsApp Rolling Out New Feature To Adjust Text Size On Windows: All Details

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is now reportedly releasing a feature to adjust text size on Windows. According to the report, this new feature will enhance the overall user experience by allowing users to customize the size of text displayed on their desktop screens.

According to WABetaInfo, a new option is available within the app settings, under the “Personalization" menu. With this new option, WhatsApp wants to make it easier for users to adjust text size for the Windows app.

In addition, it is important to note that some new shortcuts are available to quickly adjust text size. You can also reset the text size with CTRL + 0. The report suggests that the ability to adjust text size brings a good advantage to WhatsApp users on the desktop app

By increasing the font size, users can finally choose larger text to read messages with greater ease. Similarly, reducing the text size can be beneficial for individuals who prefer a compact layout, enabling them to view more content within the limited screen space.

“We think this feature enhances readability, reducing eye strain and increasing overall comfort while using WhatsApp on the desktop," said WABetaInfo.