WhatsApp Rolling Out New Feature To Create, Share AI Stickers

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application, is reportedly rolling out a feature to create and share artificial intelligence (AI) stickers to enhance the user experience on its platform

“WhatsApp is now focusing on improving the messaging experience. Specifically, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for

Android 2.23.17.14 update, we discovered that a very limited group of beta testers may be able to create and share AI stickers," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, a new button “Create" may be available when opening the keyboard within the sticker tab. When selecting this option, the user will be prompted to enter a description used to generate a sticker. WhatsApp will present a set of AI stickers generated by the description previously entered, and the user can share which sticker to share in the conversation.

All stickers are created using secure technology provided by Meta. You have control over AI-generated stickers. If you find one inappropriate, you can report it. This feature is optional and AI stickers are easily identifiable. Recipients can know when a sticker is made by Meta’s AI technology.

As per the report, this feature brings a couple of advantages to the user experience. By entering a description to generate AI stickers, users can create stickers that are highly personalised and relevant to their interests, experiences, or conversations.