WhatsApp Rolling Out New Feature To Keep Messages From Disappearing: All You Need To Know

After bringing the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to its platform, the meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is now reportedly planning to release a feature to keep messages from disappearing.

“This feature allows beta testers to prevent specific messages from disappearing and is useful for retaining important messages. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.3 update available on the Google Play Store brings this feature by making the bookmark action visible within the chat header," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, everyone can now prevent a disappearing message from disappearing by selecting the bookmark icon. Similarly, if someone wants to make a disappearing message disappear again, they can choose the “unkeep" icon, and the message will disappear permanently, with no option for anyone else to keep it from disappearing again.

The ability to keep messages from disappearing can be useful in situations where chat participants may need to refer back to a message later, the report said.

In addition, people are still in control over their disappearing messages if someone kept your messages from disappearing and you still want them to disappear, you can simply choose the “unkeep" action to make them vanish again. Once you have done this, nobody will be able to use the “keep" action on those messages anymore.

The ability to keep messages from disappearing is currently available for some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. In case you still don’t have it, it is important to note that this is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

In related news, WhatsApp is releasing a new full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups. The message bubble looks different in the community announcement group. Specifically, message bubbles will occupy the full width of the screen when you open a community announcement group, and the profile icon is now visible within the bubble.

